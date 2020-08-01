-
Jason Kokrak shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak birdies No. 14 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 4th at 10 under.
Kokrak his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to 3 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 4 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
