Jason Day comes back from a rocky start in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Jason Day hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Day finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Jason Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jason Day to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Day hit an approach shot from 226 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Day to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Day had a 205 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
