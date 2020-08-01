J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his round tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, J.T. Poston's tee shot went 170 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Poston had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Poston to 4 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Poston hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Poston's 106 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 244 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poston hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th. This moved Poston to even for the round.