Ian Poulter hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 62nd at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Poulter's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Poulter had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Poulter hit an approach shot from 247 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Poulter's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 220 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Poulter chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Poulter's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

Poulter got a double bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.