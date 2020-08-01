In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Matsuyama's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Matsuyama at 4 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.