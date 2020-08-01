  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama sinks a 40-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.