Henrik Stenson finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
Highlights
Henrik Stenson makes birdie on No. 3 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Henrik Stenson makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Henrik Stenson hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stenson finished his round tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Stenson hit his 125 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Stenson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stenson to 1 under for the round.
