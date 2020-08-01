In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Haotong Li hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Li finished his round tied for 69th at 5 over; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 12 under; Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Byeong Hun An and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Li's 158 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Li to 1 under for the round.

Li got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Li to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Li reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Li to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Li had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Li to 1 over for the round.

Li got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Li to 2 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Li had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Li to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Li had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Li to 3 over for the round.