Graeme McDowell shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Graeme McDowell sinks a 35-foot birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Graeme McDowell makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, McDowell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, McDowell hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
