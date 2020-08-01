Gary Woodland hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 57th at 3 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Woodland's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 32 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Woodland had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Woodland's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Woodland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.