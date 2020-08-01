In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Erik van Rooyen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 3rd at 9 under.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Erik van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Erik van Rooyen at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, van Rooyen's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, van Rooyen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, van Rooyen's tee shot went 171 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.