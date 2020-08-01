-
Dustin Johnson shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Johnson's 117 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
