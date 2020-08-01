-
-
Danny Willett shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Danny Willett makes birdie on No. 11 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Danny Willett makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Danny Willett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 57th at 3 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Willett tee shot went 170 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Willett got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Willett's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 4 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.