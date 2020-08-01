-
Daniel Berger shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger birdies No. 3 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Daniel Berger makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 3rd hole.
Daniel Berger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Berger hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Berger had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Berger's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
