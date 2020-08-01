-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Corey Conners in the third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Conners finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Corey Conners hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Corey Conners to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Conners's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Conners had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
Conners missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.