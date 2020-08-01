Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 12 under; Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Byeong Hun An and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Morikawa had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Morikawa's 137 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Morikawa had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.