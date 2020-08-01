-
Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
Highlights
Collin Morikawa’s nice approach leads to birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Collin Morikawa lands his 116-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 12 under; Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Byeong Hun An and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Morikawa had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Morikawa's 137 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Morikawa had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
