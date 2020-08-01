Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 7th at 6 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bezuidenhout's 171 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Bezuidenhout hit his 106 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Bezuidenhout had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 6 under for the round.