Chez Reavie finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
Highlights
Chez Reavie makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Chez Reavie hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Reavie's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
