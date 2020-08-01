In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Smith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 68th at 5 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under, and Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Smith's 174 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Smith his second shot was a drop and his approach went 88 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 13th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Smith stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Smith hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Smith hit an approach shot from 260 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

Smith's tee shot went 286 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Smith to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Smith's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.