Cameron Champ shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
Highlights
Cameron Champ birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Champ makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Champ hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Champ's 86 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Champ got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Champ chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Champ reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Champ at 3 under for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Champ's tee shot went 134 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Champ chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Champ had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
