-
-
C.T. Pan shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 70th at 6 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Pan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Pan had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Pan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Pan missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Pan to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Pan's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.