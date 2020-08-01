In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his day in 2nd at 11 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

Byeong Hun An hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.

An missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, An his second shot was a drop and his approach went 86 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, An hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, An's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, An hit his 218 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved An to 4 under for the round.