  • Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bubba Watson makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson's 28-foot birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bubba Watson makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.