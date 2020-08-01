In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bubba Watson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Watson got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 2 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Watson's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Watson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 5 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Watson hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Watson's 85 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 2 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Watson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Watson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Watson had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.