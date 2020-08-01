In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Bryson DeChambeau got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryson DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, DeChambeau's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, DeChambeau had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, DeChambeau's 98 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to even for the round.