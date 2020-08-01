  • Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 20-foot par putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Bryson DeChambeau’s putt on the 17th hole in the third round of the 2020 WGC-FedEx St Jude

