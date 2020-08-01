Brooks Koepka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Koepka finished his day in 4th at 9 under Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brooks Koepka hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second. This moved Brooks Koepka to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Koepka missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Koepka had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Koepka's 168 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Koepka had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

Koepka missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 under for the round.