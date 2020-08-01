Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day in 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Brendon Todd had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Todd hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Todd's 115 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Todd had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

Todd tee shot went 183 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.