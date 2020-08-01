-
-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker’s nice approach leads to birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brandt Snedeker lands his 173-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brandt Snedeker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 71st at 6 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under, and Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Snedeker's 178 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Snedeker tee shot went 184 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Snedeker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Snedeker's his second shot went 2 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
