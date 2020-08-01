-
Billy Horschel shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Todd Leads by 2 over Fowler, Koepka Shoots 71, Stanley In Front at the Barracuda Championship
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the second round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational where Brendon Todd shot 5-under to take a 4 shot lead over the rest of the field. Five players are tied for second, including Brooks Koepka who shot a 71 on Friday, and in the Barracuda Championship Kyle Stanley leads by 2 points.
Billy Horschel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Horschel had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Horschel's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Horschel had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
