  • Bernd Wiesberger shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bernd Wiesberger makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Bernd Wiesberger birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bernd Wiesberger makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.