In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bernd Wiesberger hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his day tied for 75th at 9 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Wiesberger's tee shot went 133 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Wiesberger chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 2 over for the round.

Wiesberger got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Wiesberger got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Wiesberger to 4 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Wiesberger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Wiesberger's 125 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wiesberger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 3 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Wiesberger his second shot went 23 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.