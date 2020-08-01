-
Andrew Landry putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Landry’s short game leads to birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Andrew Landry gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
Andrew Landry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his round tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Andrew Landry hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Landry had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Landry chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 under for the round.
