Adam Hadwin shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 74th at 9 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 13 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hadwin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second. This moved Hadwin to 5 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 5 over for the round.
