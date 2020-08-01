Abraham Ancer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Abraham Ancer hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Ancer had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Ancer hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Ancer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ancer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.