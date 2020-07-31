-
Strong putting brings Xander Schauffele an even-par round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Xander Schauffele missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 3 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Schauffele's 199 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
