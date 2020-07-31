In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Webb Simpson's 119 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Simpson went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Simpson's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.