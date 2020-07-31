-
-
Viktor Hovland shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
-
Highlights
Viktor Hovland’s impressive second leads to birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland lands his 253-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 55th at 2 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Hovland hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.