  • Viktor Hovland shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland lands his 253-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland’s impressive second leads to birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland lands his 253-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.