Victor Perez hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 64th at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Perez hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Perez had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Perez's 95 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to even for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Perez had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Perez chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Perez's tee shot went 135 yards to the right rough and his approach went 57 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.