In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hatton finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Tyrrell Hatton hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hatton hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hatton's 162 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Hatton his second shot was a drop and his approach went 137 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hatton had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hatton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.