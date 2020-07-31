-
-
Tyler Duncan shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 62nd at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 7th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.