In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Tony Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Finau chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Finau hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Finau's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Finau his second shot was a drop and his approach went 87 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Finau hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Finau chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.