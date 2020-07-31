  • Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Tommy Fleetwood sinks a 105-yard birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.