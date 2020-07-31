-
-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
-
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood sinks a 105-yard birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tommy Fleetwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Fleetwood's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fleetwood had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Fleetwood's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Fleetwood chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.