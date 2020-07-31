Tom Lewis hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his day tied for 57th at 3 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Lewis hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Lewis's tee shot went 197 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 83 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Lewis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Lewis chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Lewis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Lewis had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lewis's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to even for the round.