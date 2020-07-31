-
Sungjae Im putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sungjae Im makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sungjae Im hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Sungjae Im got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Sungjae Im to 1 over for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Im's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
