In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sung Kang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kang hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kang's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Kang had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kang's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.