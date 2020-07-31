-
Shaun putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 second round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Shaun Norris hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norris finished his day tied for 77th at 9 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Shaun Norris got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shaun Norris to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Norris went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the primary rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Norris to 3 over for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Norris had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norris to 6 over for the round.
