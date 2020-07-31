-
Shane Lowry shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry’s tight approach leads to birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Shane Lowry lands his 172-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Shane Lowry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Lowry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Lowry's 170 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
Lowry got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Lowry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lowry to 1 under for the round.
