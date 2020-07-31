In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sergio Garcia hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Garcia got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.

Garcia's tee shot went 313 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 163 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Garcia got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Garcia to 2 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Garcia's 72 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garcia had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.