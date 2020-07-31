Sebastian Soderberg hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Soderberg finished his day tied for 57th at 3 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Soderberg had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Soderberg to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Soderberg chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Soderberg to even for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Soderberg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Soderberg to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Soderberg hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Soderberg to even-par for the round.

Soderberg stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 171-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Soderberg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Soderberg had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Soderberg to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Soderberg chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Soderberg to 3 under for the round.

Soderberg got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Soderberg to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Soderberg's 86 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Soderberg to 3 under for the round.