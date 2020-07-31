  • Sebastian Soderberg shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sebastian Soderberg nearly holes his 168-yard tee shot, landing his ball inside 1 foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 8th hole.
    Sebastian Soderberg nearly aces No. 8 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

