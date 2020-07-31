-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Scheffler's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scheffler had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
