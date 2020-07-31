Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Palmer's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 12th hole, Palmer chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, scoring a par. This kept Palmer at 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Palmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Palmer had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.