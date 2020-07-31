In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, McIlroy's 187 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, McIlroy had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 13th, McIlroy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.