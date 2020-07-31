-
Robert MacIntyre shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert MacIntyre hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 61st at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, MacIntyre chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
MacIntyre got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.
MacIntyre got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 3 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 3 over for the round.
